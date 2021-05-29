Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CEO Wendell P. Weeks Sells 18,729 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GLW opened at $43.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus increased their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

