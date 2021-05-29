Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.62

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $5.48. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $910.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.20.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 63.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

