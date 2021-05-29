COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 152.9% from the April 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.83. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.