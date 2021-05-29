Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $363.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $352.00 to $363.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $399.17.

NASDAQ COST opened at $378.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

