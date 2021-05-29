Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347,409 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,031 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.54% of Covanta worth $43,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Covanta by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,332,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,407,000 after buying an additional 492,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the fourth quarter valued at $93,980,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 342,581 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after purchasing an additional 185,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,702,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covanta alerts:

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

CVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.