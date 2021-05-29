Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,580.81

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,580.81 ($46.78) and traded as high as GBX 3,980 ($52.00). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,956 ($51.69), with a volume of 48,808 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.02).

Get Cranswick alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,784.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,580.81. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 22.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a GBX 51.30 ($0.67) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total transaction of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,012 ($52.42), for a total value of £80,079.52 ($104,624.41). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,257 shares of company stock worth $15,955,252.

Cranswick Company Profile (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.