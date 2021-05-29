Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPX. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Capital Power to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.18.

TSE:CPX opened at C$38.44 on Wednesday. Capital Power has a one year low of C$26.13 and a one year high of C$40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.43.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

