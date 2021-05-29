Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€28.10” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UN01. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €30.30 ($35.65) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.03 ($34.16).

Shares of UN01 opened at €30.13 ($35.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. Uniper has a one year low of €24.78 ($29.15) and a one year high of €32.18 ($37.86).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

