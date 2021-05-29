Creditcoin Price Hits $3.46 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.46 or 0.00009512 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $10.94 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,379.39 or 0.99905436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00089477 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000987 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000691 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

