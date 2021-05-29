Critical Comparison: Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Park City Group and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GoodRx 1 7 8 0 2.44

GoodRx has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.73%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Park City Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Park City Group and GoodRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $20.04 million 5.82 $1.59 million N/A N/A GoodRx $550.70 million 26.48 -$293.62 million ($0.96) -38.66

Park City Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoodRx.

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 15.46% 5.85% 4.68% GoodRx N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Park City Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Park City Group beats GoodRx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

