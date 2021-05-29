Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Up 90.2% in May

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the April 29th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Critical Elements Lithium to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

CRECF traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 49,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,278. Critical Elements Lithium has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

