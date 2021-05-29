Critical Review: Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) versus Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Moxian has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wix.com has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Moxian and Wix.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A Wix.com 0 1 16 0 2.94

Wix.com has a consensus target price of $320.88, indicating a potential upside of 23.48%. Given Wix.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wix.com is more favorable than Moxian.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moxian and Wix.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian $950,000.00 215.82 $70,000.00 N/A N/A Wix.com $988.76 million 14.72 -$165.15 million ($3.15) -82.50

Moxian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wix.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Moxian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of Wix.com shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Moxian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Moxian and Wix.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian N/A -280.67% -94.58% Wix.com -27.78% -87.95% -12.56%

Summary

Wix.com beats Moxian on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moxian

Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Moxian China, Inc. and changed its name to Moxian, Inc. in July 2015. Moxian, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications. It also provides Ascend by Wix, which offers its users access to a suite of approximately 20 products or features enabling them to connect with their customers, automate their work, and grow their business; Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix Arena, an online marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 165 million registered users and 4.5 million premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

