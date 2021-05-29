Critical Review: RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) & Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

RTCORE has a beta of 11.55, indicating that its share price is 1,055% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RTCORE and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A Farfetch -150.27% -1,281.44% -76.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RTCORE and Farfetch’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Farfetch $1.67 billion 9.80 -$3.35 billion ($9.75) -4.75

RTCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farfetch.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RTCORE and Farfetch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A Farfetch 0 2 10 0 2.83

Farfetch has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.03%. Given Farfetch’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than RTCORE.

Summary

RTCORE beats Farfetch on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RTCORE Company Profile

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

