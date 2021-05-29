Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Crown worth $50,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $124,947,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $80,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after purchasing an additional 797,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,297,000 after purchasing an additional 707,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $69,238,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $103.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.13 and its 200-day moving average is $99.89. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

