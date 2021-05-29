Crowns (CWS) Market Cap Reaches $12.13 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Crowns has a market cap of $12.13 million and $1.97 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for about $9.35 or 0.00027339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00074528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.82 or 0.00870925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.35 or 0.09116184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00089477 BTC.

Crowns Profile

CWS is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,297,836 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

