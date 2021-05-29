Cryptocean (CRON) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $8.13 million and $347,217.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 40.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.92 or 0.00860678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.15 or 0.08809576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00087645 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.