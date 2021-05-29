CryptoFlow (CFL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,130.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $345,942.69 and $1,130.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00057003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.15 or 0.00328859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00196011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003943 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.21 or 0.00798178 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.