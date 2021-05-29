CryptoVerificationCoin Market Capitalization Tops $164,707.17 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $164,707.17 and approximately $2.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00028166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000953 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002708 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

