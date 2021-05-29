CSFB Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$132.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$125.00 to C$132.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$133.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$132.56.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$125.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$119.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$111.15. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$88.99 and a twelve month high of C$126.90. The company has a market cap of C$179.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.55.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.3199996 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$677,114.03. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

