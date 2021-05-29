CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report sales of $189.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.78 million to $191.19 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $163.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $756.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $743.11 million to $769.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $800.67 million, with estimates ranging from $786.72 million to $833.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $2,268,265. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.