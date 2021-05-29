Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $257.28 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.61 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.25.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

