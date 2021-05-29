Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 154.6% from the April 29th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,899,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Cyber Apps World stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 2,708,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Cyber Apps World has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.00.
Cyber Apps World Company Profile
