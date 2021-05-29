Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 154.6% from the April 29th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,899,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cyber Apps World stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 2,708,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Cyber Apps World has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Get Cyber Apps World alerts:

Cyber Apps World Company Profile

Cyber Apps World Inc operates a price comparison Website. The company's savinstultra.com Website consists of a search engine that users may access in order to compare the prices of different consumer products in various product categories, such as electronics, computers, cellular phones, office equipment, clothing, books, toys, and jewelry.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Cyber Apps World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyber Apps World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.