D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,957,000 after buying an additional 220,339 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after buying an additional 201,032 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after buying an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after buying an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $102.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.65. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.