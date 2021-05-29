D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,040 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,077,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 394,969 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In related news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $308,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $121,880.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $161,978.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,225. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OSTK opened at $85.43 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

