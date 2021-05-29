D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 265.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $53.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -60.75 and a beta of 2.04. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $1,453,828.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,744.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,610,102 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

