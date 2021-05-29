D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 1,390 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.71. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $59.47 and a one year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

