D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 2,338 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEY opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.04.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

