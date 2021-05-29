Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the April 29th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DMLRY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.24. The stock had a trading volume of 179,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,676. Daimler has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.77%.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

