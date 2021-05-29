Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €115.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.88 ($99.85).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €76.64 ($90.16) on Tuesday. Daimler has a twelve month low of €31.03 ($36.51) and a twelve month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.65.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

