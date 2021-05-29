Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Trading Down 0.6%

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.60 and last traded at $26.72. 8,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 35,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIFTY)

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Other. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

