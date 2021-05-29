Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Teri List Sells 4,548 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $256.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.34. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $163.14 and a 12 month high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

