Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 348,700 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the April 29th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 560,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Danaos by 15,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DAC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 339,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,711. Danaos has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.86.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.01 million. Danaos had a net margin of 86.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaos will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAC shares. TheStreet raised Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

