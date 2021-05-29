Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,297,302.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $318,840.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $318,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $302,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $367,680.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $90.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -209.69 and a beta of 1.92. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,109 shares during the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $31,131,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,757,000 after acquiring an additional 289,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $20,089,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 673.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 177,139 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

