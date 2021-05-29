Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Daseke from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities upgraded Daseke to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.24. 348,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,867. Daseke has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.00 million, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

