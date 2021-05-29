Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 7,265 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 7,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $196,227.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 157,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $464,954.32.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.97.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,698,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

