Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Michael Glenn Fass Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $470,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MSP opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. Datto’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Datto by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,500,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Datto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,200,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $5,400,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

