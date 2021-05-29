DCC (LON:DCC) PT Raised to GBX 7,250 at Berenberg Bank

DCC (LON:DCC) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 7,250 ($94.72) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,341.57 ($95.92).

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 5,988 ($78.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 20.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,257.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,898.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40. DCC has a 52 week low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 107.85 ($1.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. This represents a yield of 1.75%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In related news, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, for a total transaction of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.