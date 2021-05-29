DDD Partners LLC Has $32.60 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DDD Partners LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,280 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.6% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $249.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

