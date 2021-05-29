DDKoin (DDK) Price Tops $0.50

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $862,318.77 and approximately $6,824.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00009158 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00015666 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00009228 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003208 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

