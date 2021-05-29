Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.40.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denison Mines (DNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.