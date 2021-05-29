DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for DENSO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About DENSO
DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.
Featured Article: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.