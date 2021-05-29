DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for DENSO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get DENSO alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $34.25 on Thursday. DENSO has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products comprising gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.