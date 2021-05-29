Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives GBX 3,460.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,460.17 ($45.21).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 21st.

In other Derwent London news, insider Mark Breuer bought 3,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, for a total transaction of £101,340 ($132,401.36). Also, insider David Silverman sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($41.83), for a total transaction of £2,881.80 ($3,765.09).

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 3,456 ($45.15) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,387.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,242.74. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,553 ($46.42). The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. The stock has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a PE ratio of -49.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is -1.06%.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

