Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target Raised to GBX 763

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to GBX 763 ($9.97) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 521.80 ($6.82).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 578.60 ($7.56) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,694.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 723.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.00. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 600.98 ($7.85).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.