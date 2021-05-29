Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,472.33 ($19.24).

SSE opened at GBX 1,542 ($20.15) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £16.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,499.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,456.42. SSE has a 1-year low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68).

In related news, insider Helen M. Mahy acquired 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

