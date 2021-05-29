Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DWNI. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.15 ($59.00).

Shares of DWNI opened at €52.24 ($61.46) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.09. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

