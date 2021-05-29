Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $31.80 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

