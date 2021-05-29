Dev Protocol Price Tops $4.94 on Major Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.94 or 0.00014435 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $600,997.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.16 or 0.00698735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 172.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

