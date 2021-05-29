Devashish Ohri Sells 15,000 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Devashish Ohri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $478,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,007.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Devashish Ohri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $289,687.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 110.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVTR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

