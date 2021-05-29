Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,049 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 155,109 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

NYSE DVN opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

