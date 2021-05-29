Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,782 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -488.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.